Dramatic opening week for Idaho Legislature

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
China Blue owner discusses overnight stabbing
-
Idaho City residents brave winter storms, feet of snow
-
Forecast from Brian Holmes 1-14-17
-
Lawmaker doesn't regret comments
-
Family of kidnapping, stabbing victim shares her story
-
Residents frustrated with road conditions
-
Two taken to the hospital after Boise stabbing
-
Lawmaker stripped of committee assignments
More Stories
-
Not all Treasure Valley schools are closed for MLK DayJan 15, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
Idaho lawmakers hope to move forward after dramatic…Jan 15, 2017, 11:08 p.m.
-
Stabbing in downtown Boise under investigationJan 14, 2017, 9:59 a.m.