Denney: Ahlquist to file for Idaho governor following complaint

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist (Photo: Miller, Tyson)

BOISE - Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has promised to file as a registered candidate for governor following a complaint.

Denney said Monday he received an informal complaint last week alleging Ahlquist has been campaigning while attending multiple Republican-sponsored events without being a registered candidate. Denney declined to mention who filed the complaint.

The secretary of state's office did not investigate the claim to see if it was true. Instead, state officials contacted Ahlquist's team - who said they planned on registering Tuesday and holding a media event Wednesday.

A spokesman for Ahlquist did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ahlquist, a Republican, has been considering running for Idaho's top elected seat for months.

