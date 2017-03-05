Civil forfeiture bill moves to state senate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Update: Horse rescued from deep snow is making great progress
-
Boise River close to flood stage
-
Thousands rally to support Idaho public lands
-
St. Al's neurosurgeons using new technology
-
Attorney General talks about Dietrich case
-
Caldwell chamber seeks action on I-84
-
Local firefighters preparing for Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle
-
K-9 Edo joins Boise Police Department
-
Sky7 view of Boise River levels and flooded areas
More Stories
-
Civil asset forfeiture bill moving through statehouseMar. 5, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Firefighters continue to train ahead of annual competitionMar. 4, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Report: Restoration efforts in Columbia Basin helping salmonMar. 5, 2017, 2:15 p.m.