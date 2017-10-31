Cheney endorses Steve Yates in lieutenant governor's race

Steve Yates

BOISE - Former Vice President Dick Cheney has endorsed Republican Steve Yates in Idaho's open lieutenant governor's race.

Cheney said Tuesday in a statement distributed by the campaign that he appreciated Yates's time working as a deputy on his national security staff and praised Yates' dedication to the Republican Party.

Yates, an Idaho Falls businessman, was Cheney's deputy assistant for national security from 2001 to 2005.

Yates' opponents include Republicans Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, Sen. Bob Nonini of Coeur d'Alene, Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon and former Rep. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls.

The seat has attracted a wide range of candidates after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would run for governor in 2018.

Idaho's lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state.

