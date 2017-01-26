Boynton Brown defends comments, says family has been threatened

Sally Boynton Brown, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE - Sally Boynton Brown, the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party and candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee is defending her comments at a candidate forum last week that brought criticism, and she says, threats to her family.

In a phone interview with KTVB, Boynton Brown said the backlash has given her a first-person perspective on what many Americans deal with every day.

"If this is what people of color experience every day in our country, this is really atrocious and it makes me even more glad that I spoke up," she said. "It is time that people feel safe and not scared in our country. Everybody. And I think that that is kind of the notion of white privilege. I've never been attacked like this and it does make me scared and it makes me sad that we're so divided as a country."

Boynton Brown drew criticism with her comments during a candidates' forum at George Washington University on Jan. 18 in which she responded to a question about what the party message should be regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

"My job is to listen and to be a voice and my job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt," she said. "My job is to shut other white people down when they want to say, 'Oh no, I'm not prejudiced, I'm a Democrat, I'm accepting.'"

Boynton Brown says the forum was an important and thoughtful discussion about how the Democratic Party needs to do a better job of listening to the life experiences of people of color.

RELATED: Idaho Democratic official to run for DNC chair

One of seven candidates to head the Democratic National Committee, Boynton Brown says she stands by her remarks, and that they were widely taken out of context, in particular, by the alt-right.

"The reality is, I was at a forum talking to people of color about how we lift more people of color into our party leadership, very specifically. (My comments) have been completely blown out of proportion.

"We've got a lot of people of color in our party who don't feel like they are being heard or that they have equity in our own party and we need to make sure that we're addressing that," she added.

She said she has been attacked personally and viciously on social media, and her children have even been targeted.

"I've gotten so much hate mail over this, it's been really disturbing and upsetting that, you know, fake news would take a comment really designed for a specific audience around a specific conversation and turn it into something that it's absolutely not."

Boynton Brown's two-month campaign for chair of the DNC continues this weekend with a forum in Houston. The election will be held in Atlanta on Feb. 25.

(© 2017 KTVB)