Boise moms hoping to make a difference in politics

BOISE - A group of Treasure Valley moms are banding together in an attempt to have their voices heard by federal and state lawmakers. In January, two women decided to start a group online and about 550 moms have already joined.

Jessica Ripple and Megan Goodhew are behind "Boise Moms for a Brighter Future," a group that formed on Facebook.

"What we realized when we created this group is that people really wanted a support system," said Ripple.

"I think the really nice thing about this group is that we are all moms," said Goodhew.

The group is a platform for them to share views and get help when it comes to contacting lawmakers.

"Most of them are like me who have never been politically active before and so they can ask questions and not feel embarrassed or like they're asking a silly question," said Ripple.

Ripple and Goodhew say the online group is not a place for debate or whining. The purpose, they say, is to support fellow moms taking action.

"Our kids go to school or take naps and we're on the phone with our senators," said Ripple.

"So it's not just 'I'm upset about this,' it's 'what can we do,'" added Goodhew.

They do suggest moving slowly, though, telling the women on the site not to tackle every issue at once.

"Whether it's education, environment, refugees, whatever it is you're passionate about, we say just try to focus on one main thing so you don't feel really overwhelmed," said Ripple.

Ripple and Goodhew say it may seem intimidating, but there are people who will cheer you on.

"There is a government set up in place and so lets use it, lets understand how it works and what our role in that is," said Goodhew.

"I think that knowledge is power," said Ripple. "We've always believed in that so we're trying to get real facts from good reliable sources and spread the word so we can make these decisions and empower ourselves to go and try to make a difference."

If you would like to join the group contact Tami Tremblay KTVB on Facebook. Boise Moms for a Brighter Future is a closed group so the members can feel safe and not harassed.

