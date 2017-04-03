Boise man in homeless lawsuit to run for governor

Troy Minton (Photo: Facebook)

BOISE - A Boise man who was once a plaintiff in a high-profile anti-panhandling lawsuit has registered as a Republican candidate for Idaho governor.

Troy Minton joins an increasingly crowded race. With Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter saying he will not seek a fourth term in 2018, the race already has three competitive GOP candidates: Lt. Gov. Brad Little, former state Sen. Russ Fulcher and Boise businessman Tommy Alhquist.

No candidate has yet to file as a Democrat for governor.

In 2013, Minton was one of key homeless individuals involved in an American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho lawsuit that successfully challenged an anti-solicitation ordinance in Boise.

Minton did not return a request for comment.

The 42-year-old listed a Boise homeless shelter as his place of residence when registering for governor.

