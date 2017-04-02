Assessing the 2017 legislative session

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Safety concerns prompt removal of bridge
-
All-veteran company creates unique trailer
-
Looking for answers to continued flooding
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Corwyn's Cause: Light when skies are gray
-
Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M
-
Boise Farmers Market kicks off
-
Rain and flooding on the Boise River
-
AlmostLiveForWeb
-
Hotly contested public land grazing continues
More Stories
-
Grocery tax decision still in limboApr. 2, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
-
Mormon church plans to build 5 more new temples worldwideApr. 2, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
-
Trump claims he will rally on health careApr. 2, 2017, 2:31 p.m.