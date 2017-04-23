'America is back': Risch weighs in on Trump's foreign policy

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) weighed in on President Donald Trump's first 100 days during a taping of Viewpoint. (Photo: KTVB)

In our first sit down interview with Sen. Jim Risch since the presidential election, the Idaho Republican weighed in on the first 100 days for President Donald Trump. Among the most important accomplishments, he says, is that this president has our enemies stopping and thinking.

Risch told KTVB's Doug Petcash during the taping of Sunday morning's Viewpoint that North Korea is a real and serious threat.

"They are in the process of developing a nuclear weapon to deliver to the United States," said Risch. "We can't sit here and let that happen. I mean, the number one priority of the federal government is to protect America and when you have something like this going on it takes constant monitoring. It takes people who have been in this business a long time to make judgments on it and the judgments are that it is very serious."

Risch says the good news is that the Chinese have realized they want stability in the region. He believes they have come to the conclusion that if they don't do something about the instability that America will, and that's the last thing they want to have happen.

Risch also feels strongly that our allies have been disappointed in us over the last eight years.

"We are not the policemen of the world," explained Risch. "We can't go out and resolve every conflict everywhere, but having said that, when something so large that it's in the interest of United States to do something we will."

He says the recent missile strike on a Syrian air base, following a chemical weapons attack, is an example that the Trump administration is not messing around. Appropriate and proportionate force, he says, will be used when necessary.

"[The strikes] meant America is back," Risch said. "And those that are not our friends, I'm sure they are recalculating what they're going to do."

