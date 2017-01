AG: No charges in voter intimidation case

Idaho voters (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office says it will not file criminal charges after being asked to review possible voter intimidation and interference in northern Idaho.

Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter earlier this week alerting the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking.

The Idaho Democratic Party announced before the November election that it had pulled a volunteer from campaign work in District 1. The district includes Bonner and Boundary counties, where many residents support far-right Republican candidates.

According to police reports, the volunteer was approached at various times by people he believed to be supporters of GOP Rep. Heather Scott. He said they intimidated him by photographing his vehicle in town and at his rural residence in the middle of the night.

Neither Scott nor a Democratic Party spokeswoman immediately returned requests for comment.

