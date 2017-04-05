2 more candidates to run for Idaho lieutenant governor

Kelly Packer and Janice McGeachin plan to run for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2018. (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - Two more candidates have announced their intent to run for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2018.

Republicans Kelley Packer of McCammon and Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls have filed to run for the position.

Packer is currently serving her third term in the Idaho House. Meanwhile, McGeachin is a businesswoman who also served several terms as a state representative from 2002 to 2012.

The only other candidate currently in the race is GOP state Sen. Marv Hagedorn. The seat has been attracting candidates after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would be running for governor in 2018.

Idaho's lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state. The position pays roughly $43,000 a year.

