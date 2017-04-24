Police to auction nearly 100 guns

The guns will be auctioned off later this month. (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff's Office and Boise Police Department are set to auction off nearly 100 guns later this month.

Proceeds from the April 29th auction go towards the general funds of Ada County and the City of Boise.

The agencies acquire the guns through criminal investigation seizures or through people who may want to safely get rid of their guns for personal reasons.

Saturday's auction at Corbett Auctions in Kuna is only for federally-licensed firearm dealers.

© 2017 KTVB-TV