Police: Slaying of Nampa man found in alley not random

NAMPA -- Police confirmed Tuesday that a man whose body was discovered in a Nampa alley Monday morning died in a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Dominico G. Stewart of Nampa. He was found dead by a resident at about 11 a.m. in an alley between 4th Street South and 5th Street South in the 2000 block.

Police say Stewart was not the victim of a random act of violence, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

It's unclear how the victim died. Police said Monday there were no apparent gunshot or knife wounds on his body. An autopsy has been performed, but the results have not yet been released.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the homicide remains under investigation. Police have not said whether any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

