Police search for missing Boise man

(Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing earlier this week.

Bobby Coffman, 51, was last seen in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 20. He may be driving his silver 2008 Nissan Xterra.

Investigators say they do not believe the Boise man is the victim of foul play. Boise Police is currently working to find Coffman and check on his welfare.

Anyone who spots the missing man or his vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.

(Photo: Boise Police)

© 2017 KTVB-TV