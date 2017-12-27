KTVB
Police: Nampa man threatened people with gun near mall

December 27, 2017

BOISE -- A Nampa man is facing felony charges after police say he displayed a gun to three people before a fight in Boise Tuesday night.

Tharany Chhin, 21, is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident. 

Officers say they were called out ot a business near the Boise Towne Square Mall at 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fight. 

Witnesses say before the fight, Chhin showed a gun to three different people and made threats. He was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail. 

Chhin is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Aggravated assault is punishable by up to five years in prison. 
 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


