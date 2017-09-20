Police ID driver who plowed into crowd at Boise Spectrum

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Police on Wednesday released the name of the driver of a Porsche Spyder who plowed into a crowd at the Boise Spectrum on Saturday morning.

Police said the driver who crashed into people during two events at the complex - Cars and Coffee and Rock'N Brews & BBQ - is 49-year-old Roy L. Drennon of Eagle.

MORE: "It was chaos": Witness recounts seeing car slam into crowd at Boise Spectrum

Eleven people were injured in the crash after police said the car's driver - who was leaving the car show's parking lot - gunned his engine as he pulled out of the lot, losing control and sliding sideways through a crowd of people gathered on the grass.

According to police, there were no fatalities, and officers at the scene said the wreck was not "an intentional act."

On Wednesday, police said the investigation is ongoing, and that crash reconstructionists are working to determine what led up to the crash using physical facts and evidence at the crash scene.

Police said charges against Drennon are anticipated, but the exact charges are pending results of the investigation and toxicology results.

Officials said Drennon showed no signs of impairment at the crash scene, but that the toxicology test results are needed for a complete investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV