Soft rippling waters moving along river with both sun light and shade on surface (Photo: Rena-Marie/ThinkStock, Rena-Marie)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Emergency responders say they did an extensive search of an eastern Idaho river for a baby who was reportedly thrown in.



Idaho State Journal reports a citizen told Pocatello police that he saw a woman throw what appeared to be a baby wrapped in a blanket into the Portneuf River Thursday evening.



Several police officers and firefighters searched along river's banks using flashlights and night-vision equipment but did not find any signs of the baby.



Authorities say the search was called off about two hours later.



A newspaper reporter noted that the Portneuf River's current was fast Thursday night and its water level seemed higher than normal.

© 2017 KTVB-TV