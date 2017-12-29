POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Emergency responders say they did an extensive search of an eastern Idaho river for a baby who was reportedly thrown in.
Idaho State Journal reports a citizen told Pocatello police that he saw a woman throw what appeared to be a baby wrapped in a blanket into the Portneuf River Thursday evening.
Several police officers and firefighters searched along river's banks using flashlights and night-vision equipment but did not find any signs of the baby.
Authorities say the search was called off about two hours later.
A newspaper reporter noted that the Portneuf River's current was fast Thursday night and its water level seemed higher than normal.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs