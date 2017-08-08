KTVB
Caught on Camera: Pink dolphin playing in Louisiana ship channel

Yes, pink dolphins exist! And one was caught on camera in a La. ship channel over the weekend. (Video: Courtesy of Bridget Boudreaux)

Hannah Lawson, WTLV 8:51 AM. MDT August 08, 2017

CAMERON PARISH, La.- Yes, pink dolphins do exist!

And one was caught on camera in a Louisiana ship channel over the weekend. 

Bridget Boudreaux says she spotted "Pinky" while taking a boat cruise with her husband in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday afternoon. 

"I about fell out the boat," said Boudreaux. "I was like wow that's not a regular dolphin, that's a pink dolphin."

Pink Dolphin

And just when you think it couldn't get any better, she says she actually saw two pink dolphins. Unfortunately, she was only able to get a video and picture of one.

Boudreaux says the pink dolphins were originally seen about 20 feet from their boat, and they were playing with other dolphins. 

