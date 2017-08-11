Passenger ejected, hit by semi in fatal I-84 crash

Elmore County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

ELMORE COUNTY - A man died Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a vehicle and hit by a semi on Interstate 84, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 2:50 p.m. at milepost 98.9.

Officials said the driver of a 2002 Dodge Durango was eastbound and drifted off the right shoulder of I-84. The driver over-corrected, crossed both eastbound lanes and entered the median.

The vehicle then rolled through the median and came to rest on its wheels on westbound I-84, blocking both lanes.

A 70-year-old Iowa man, who was unrestrained in the rear seat, was ejected and hit by a semi-truck and trailer. He died at the scene.

The Durango's driver, a 70-year-old woman from Iowa, suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Another passenger, a 52-year-old Idaho man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld, pending notification of family.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

