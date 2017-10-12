Owners of 'Breaking Bad' house build fence to shield from pizza-throwers

The house which served as AMC's 'Breaking Bad's landing point from 2008 to 2013. (Photo: Google Maps)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 'Stay out of my territory' was probably what the homeowners of a house featured on the hit show 'Breaking Bad' were thinking when they began constructing a fence around their property earlier this week.

The show, which aired from 2008 to 2013 on AMC, used the real-life exterior as Walter White's residence in Albuquerque, N.M. In the season three episode "Caballo sin Nombre," Walter arrives at his home with a box of pizza for dinner. Out of frustration, he then throws the entire pizza - a very large pizza - onto the roof of his house.

The scene, which was shot in one take, became an instant fan-favorite and prompted people to try it themselves. However, that interest soon became less innocent as fans took to throwing pizzas on the house itself.

Albuquerque's NBC station KOB4 reported Monday a six-foot fence was constructed around the front of the elderly couple's property. The couple, who have lived at the property for over 40 years, described their annoyance with the constant attention given to their property as feeling like they couldn't leave the house without the threat of vandalism.

Joanne Quintana, the daughter of the New Mexico couple, told KOB4 people have already attempted to climb around the construction to get a picture in front of the house.

The ongoing vandalism hit a boiling point in 2015, when the show's creator, Vince Gilligan, lashed out at fans attempting to disrupt the everyday life of the elderly couple. According to The AV Club, he said in part, "There is nothing original or cool about throwing pizzas on this lady's roof. It is just not funny."

Should the vandalism continue, homeowners may be likely to put up another warning: 'Tread lightly.'

