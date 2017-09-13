NNU art show celebrates train graffiti

ExTRACKtion exhibit (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

NAMPA -- An unusual new art display is bringing in visitors at Northwest Nazarene University.

The contemporary art show ExTRACKtion features graffiti painted on train cars, and incorporates the history of Nampa's own train depot.

Artists were hard at work Tuesday, using spraypaint to create new art pieces on a semi truck trailer outside the Friesen Galleries at NNU.

Mike Bartlett said organizers wanted to showcase the striking graffiti that crisscrosses the country on the side of train cars.

"Graffiti inherently is illegal when it's done, but there's something beautiful going on - there's a beautiful conversation with these graffiti artists who are painting in Seattle, sending messages to New York," he said.

In addition to photos of the graffiti, the show also features art of Nampa's train depot by local artists. Bartlett said Nampa was a fitting location for the display, given the city's own history with the railroad.

"Nampa was built on the train tracks, and you know if you've driven through Nampa that it was built on the trains and then reconfigured later," he said. "Trains were a great part of our country, and they still are."

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 12 in the Friesen Galleries at the NNU Brandt Center.

