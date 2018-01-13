New LDS church leadership to be announced Tuesday

Russell Nelson, President of the Mormon Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, before the start of the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - The new leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be introduced on Tuesday.

Before the announcement, a group of church leaders called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is expected to select a successor to the church’s 16th president, Thomas S. Monson, who died on January 2 at the age of 90.

A church news release issued Saturday states that President Russell M. Nelson, currently the church’s senior apostle, will deliver a live message at 9 a.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday.

The message will be shared on all church broadcast, internet and social media channels in 29 languages.

According to the latest report from the church’s First Presidency on the church’s growth and status, about 15.9 million people in more than 30,000 congregations around the world are members of the LDS church. Nearly 445,000 members live in Idaho – that’s approximately one quarter of the state’s population.

