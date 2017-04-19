New campsites open up today for August eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ISP releases new info on bus rollover crash
-
Hypnosis center appears to be closing
-
Human remains found in Elmore County
-
Boise lawmaker burned in cooking accident
-
Boise State dropping wrestling program
-
KTVB Breaking News
-
Steve Stephens kills self in Erie, PA
-
Treasure Valley housing in short supply
-
The meaning of medical arts
-
Free health clinic at Expo Idaho
More Stories
-
Gov. Otter warns of potential flood disasters in state
-
Mixed emotions after Boise State drops wrestling programApr 19, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
All students injured in school bus crash released…Apr 19, 2017, 3:31 p.m.