Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, MASS. - A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, in western Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The error is being blamed on nerves.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, tells WBZ-AM they had a "couple of excited people at 1 o'clock in the morning" but said if there's any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him.

He said the Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

