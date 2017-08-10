KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Walmart apologizes for back-to-school sign above gun display

Andrew Weil, KGW 1:44 PM. MDT August 10, 2017

Walmart is apologizing after a photo surfaced Wednesday that appeared to show a back-to-school sign placed above a gun display in one of its stores. 

In the picture, a sign reading "Own the school year like a hero" is above a display case filled with several guns for sale.

The retail giant quickly apologized through its Twitter account, calling the placement "horrible" and said the sign had been removed.   

 

 

Walmart originally identified the store in question as one in Evansville, Indiana; however, a spokesperson later told CNN Money and Talking Points Memo they incorrectly identified that store and are trying to find where the picture was actually taken. 

"There was some miscommunication between our social media team and the store," spokesman Charles Crowson told USA TODAY, explaining the errant tweet. "It was just a misunderstanding."

He explained to USA TODAY that the company has dispatched a team to find the display and is considering "every possible scenario," including the possibilities the photo was doctored or that the display was a customer prank.

 

Since the photo surfaced Walmart has added that it would "never approve of signage being displayed in this manner" and are looking into "how this regrettable situation could have happened." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories