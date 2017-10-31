Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video

(Photo: Screenshot of video/Courtesy of Salt Lake Tribune)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient is settling with Salt Lake City and the university that runs the hospital for $500,000.

Nurse Alex Wubbels and her lawyer made the announcement Tuesday.

Police body-camera video of Detective Jeff Payne handcuffing Wubbels drew widespread attention online amid an ongoing national conversation about police use of force.

She was following hospital policy when she told Payne he needed a warrant or the consent of the patient to draw blood after a July 26 car crash.

Payne had neither. He eventually dragged Wubbels outside as she screamed she had done nothing wrong.

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown has since apologized and fired Payne. The detective is appealing the decision.

