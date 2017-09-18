US to send 3,000 more troops to Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis makes a statement at the White House on a possible military response to the recent North Korea missile launch, on September 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

The U.S. will send more than 3,000 troops to Afghanistan, Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced Monday, as first reported by Reuters.

In August, President Trump announced his plan for Afghanistan in a televised speech, making it clear he planned to send more troops overseas. But at the time he didn't give any specific numbers.

His administration's strategy also included lifting restrictions on commanders in the field imposed by the Obama administration and increasing pressure on Pakistan to stop providing a safe haven to militant groups along its border.

Trump's plan has been welcomed by Afghanistan and NATO.

