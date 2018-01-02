(KGET) A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight, and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018.

At 11:58 P.M. on the last day of 2017, Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County.

And at 12:16 A.M., Flores had the second of the twins. A baby girl named Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros, the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

Twins separated by only 18 minutes on the clock, but a year on the calendar.

In fact, they are the only set of twins born in different years that just about anyone can remember.

"I've been in the practice for almost 30 plus years. I've never had the opportunity to do anything like that before," said Dr. Seyed Tamjidi.

Per the tradition of Delano Regional Medical Center, the first baby born in every new year is given lots of presents. Flores and her family were gifted over $3,000 in brand new baby gear.

