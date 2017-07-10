Top US diplomat heads to Qatar, hoping to help end Gulf

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul. (Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUWAIT CITY (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has departed for Qatar as he tries to mediate a dispute between the energy-rich country and a quartet of Arab nations.

Tillerson left Kuwait City and was due to arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha, before noon on Tuesday.

He has held talks Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, after arriving in Kuwait on Monday.

Sheikh Sabah has been acting as a mediator between Qatar and four states lined up against it: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The quartet broke off relations and cut air, sea and land routes to Qatar in early June. They accuse it of supporting extremist groups — something Qatar denies — and meddling in their affairs.

© 2017 Associated Press