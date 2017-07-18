Frustrations grow over Ticketmaster lawsuit vouchers

Concert Crowd (Photo: Thinkstock)

Ticketmaster and Live Nation have released an updated list of events that customers can attend using vouchers awarded by a class-action lawsuit. But Tuesday's announcement didn't get off to a great start.

As part of the settlement announced in June 2016, around 50 million Ticketmaster customers were eligible for Ticketmaster discount codes and vouchers to certain events.

Those who signed up for notifications got an e-mail Tuesday around 4 a.m. Eastern time encouraging them to visit Live Nation's website for an 'updated list of eligible events.'

Many went to that site hoping to cash in their vouchers, but for several hours that list remained blank.

As the complaints piled up on Twitter, Ticketmaster and Live Nation responded by tweeting back at disappointed customers to check back periodically and letting them know the list would be up soon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time, the updated list finally popped up and initially had 424 events in cities across the country. But many were still disappointed to see nothing in their area.

Well @Ticketmaster put up 425 new concerts to use the free vouchers on and of course nothing in KC pic.twitter.com/Hra4jg2IyI — Spiky Floof (@AmberButterVibe) July 18, 2017

I got 2 ticketmaster vouchers from that lawsuit a while ago and literally the only concert they will work for is nickleback — claire (@ginger_overlord) July 18, 2017

Because the tickets available for eligible events are on a first-come, first-served basis, there's no telling how long this latest batch will be around.

You can visit settlement.livenation.com to see the full list of eligible shows and whether you have any vouchers.

The eligible event list for Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster has been updated and is available at https://t.co/au5xGErftb pic.twitter.com/JmxiX599sk — TM Fan Support (@TMfanSupport) July 18, 2017

Got an email on "New events for Voucher Redemption" re: TicketMaster settlement.https://t.co/xwB9reNeI6

*clicks link* [0 events]

FFS — Sean O (@seanodotcom) July 18, 2017

I hate to say it, but the roll out of Ticketmaster Settlement: Round 2 is giving @Ticketmaster a bad name. — Russ Zimmer (@RussZimmer) July 18, 2017

Hi! The new events will be posted soon. Keep checking back! MW — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 18, 2017

Check back periodically for updates to the list of eligible events. https://t.co/UrC9NP3Qv1 MW — TM Fan Support (@TMfanSupport) July 18, 2017

