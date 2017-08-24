KTVB
The suspense is over: New Taylor Swift single is out

TEGNA 9:48 PM. MDT August 24, 2017

It's here-- Taylor Swift's new single, entitled "Look What You Made Me Do," dropped late Thursday night. 

The new single comes after the pop superstar posted a series of cryptic videos of a snake on social media, eventually revealing the November release of her sixth album called "Reputation."

Before the announcement, Swift shut down her social media accounts, adding to the album-speculation intrigue. 

Listen to the new jam here: 

