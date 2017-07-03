South Korean military: North Korea test fires ballistic missile

This undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2017 shows a test-fire of a ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Photo creditSTR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STR)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile.

The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Tuesday's launch was made from North Korea's North Phyongan province. The joint chief's statement says the launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It wasn't immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea's longer range missiles.

