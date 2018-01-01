Six days of Iran protests: 20 dead, 450 arrested

Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017. (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

At least 20 people have died and 450 have been arrested in six days of nationwide anti-government demonstrations in Iran, the country's media reported Tuesday.

The unrest started Thursday over economic issues such as rising prices and high unemployment, but has since widened to a more general expression of anger over alleged government corruption and discontent with Iran's clerical rulers.

Security services have used force and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that nine people were killed overnight: Six rioters were killed during an attack on a police station in the town of Qahdarijan; an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were killed in the town of Khomeinishahr; and a member of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed in the town of Najafabad.

The towns are all in Iran’s central Isfahan province, about 215 miles south of Tehran. The semi-official ILNA news agency reported that nationwide, 200 protesters were arrested Saturday, 150 on Sunday and 100 on Monday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani sought to downplay the significance of the protests in a cabinet session Sunday. "We are a free nation and people are free to voice their protests according to the constitution. At the same time, we need to be aware criticism should be expressed in a way so as to change the situation for the better," he said.

President Trump has made statements of support for the protesters.

