Potentially Suspicious truck causes evacuation at Hanscom AFB

A satellite view of Hanscom Air Force Base, located about 20 miles outside of Boston.

Police have evacuated part of Hanscom Air Force Base and a bomb squad is on the scene after being alerted to a 'potentially suspicious truck' during a routine vehicle inspection at the the front gate, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police set a perimeter extending up to 1,500 feet from the truck in all directions and have advised news choppers to refrain from flying overhead.

The Boston Globe reported that officials said the truck contained potentially hazardous material.

State Police said the bomb squad was on scene investigating.

Aerial pictures form local TV stations showed a large truck with some of its doors open at the base gate.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the truck being inspected at #Hanscom AFB in #Massachusetts Reports: cargo contained explosive material. Bomb Squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/Qr9HEJEdAP

— Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) July 6, 2017

Hanscom Air Force Base is 20 miles outside of Boston.

This is a developing story.

