Reports: North Korea launches another missile

North Korea has launched another missile eastward from Pyongyang, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

Japanese Public Broadcaster NHK reported the missile flew over Japan toward the Pacific Ocean and Japan had warned residents to take shelter.

NHK said Japan did not attempt to shoot down the missile.

North Korea had threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and turn the United States into "ashes and darkness." The move came in response to new U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

The reported missile launch occurred during the early Friday morning hours in North Korea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

