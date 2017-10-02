KTVB
Report: Tom Petty pulled off life support

TEGNA 2:52 PM. MDT October 02, 2017

Legendary musician Tom Petty is reportedly 'clinging to life' but not expected to live through the day after being pulled off life support, TMZ reports. 

An earlier version of this story cited CBS News reporting Petty, 66, had died.

On Monday afternoon TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. 

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that emergency crews rushed to the rock legend's Malibu home and were able to get a pulse at the time but doctors at the hospital determined he had no brain activity. A decision was then made to pull him off life support, TMZ said.  

TMZ later said that a report that the LAPD had confirmed Petty's death is inaccurate. 

Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida.  

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour with a set of performances at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the band's website.  

Other musicians began sharing messages on social media Monday afternoon related to Tom Petty. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

