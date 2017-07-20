KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Report: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

TEGNA , TEGNA 12:44 PM. MDT July 20, 2017

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, TMZ first reported. 

TMZ cited law enforcement sources who said the singer hanged himself and his body was discovered at a home in California Thursday morning. 

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Bennington's death to the Associated Press. 

The singer was also very close with Chris Cornell, who killed himself earlier this year, TMZ noted. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday. 

Bennington was 41-years-old. 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories