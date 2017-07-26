House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital and is beginning intensive inpatient rehabilitation.
A statement Wednesday from MedStar said that the congressman is in 'good spirits and looking forward to his return to work.'
Courtesy of @MedStarWHC: Majority Whip Scalise has begun a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/S6HcOfJZeh— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2017
Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.
U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.
