President Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Photo: Anadolu Agency, 2017 Anadolu Agency)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - President Donald Trump is upping his show of support for the economic protests in Tehran, saying the "entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change."

Trump tweets Saturday that Iran's leaders fear their own people. He says "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice." He adds: "The world is watching!" Trump says that apart from U.S. military power, the Iranian people are what Tehran fears the most.

A wave of economic protests is sweeping major cities in Iran. The protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far.

Trump previously tweeted support for the protesters, drawing a condemnation from Iran's government.

Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching! pic.twitter.com/kvv1uAqcZ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

