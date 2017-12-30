KTVB
Close

President Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Associated Press , KTVB 4:59 PM. MST December 30, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - President Donald Trump is upping his show of support for the economic protests in Tehran, saying the "entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change."

Trump tweets Saturday that Iran's leaders fear their own people. He says "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice." He adds: "The world is watching!" Trump says that apart from U.S. military power, the Iranian people are what Tehran fears the most.

A wave of economic protests is sweeping major cities in Iran. The protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far.

Trump previously tweeted support for the protesters, drawing a condemnation from Iran's government.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories