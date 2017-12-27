Obama to Prince Harry: 'People can have entirely different realities' on the internet

In this undated handout photo released by Kensington Palace, courtesy of the Obama Foundation, Prince Harry interviews former President Barack Obama as part of his guest editorship of BBC Radio. (Photo: Handout, Kensington Palace via Getty Imag)

During the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, guest-editor Prince Harry interviewed former president Barack Obama for BBC Radio 4's Today program

The two discussed the dangers of the internet and life after the presidency.

"One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases," Obama said.

"The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn't lead to a Balkanisation of society and allows ways of finding common ground."

Obama said his mornings are different now that he's no longer in the White House.

“I wake up later," he said.

"It’s wonderful to be able to control your day in a way that you just can’t as president."

When asked if he felt relief after finishing what's arguably the world's toughest job, Obama said: “Relief probably isn’t the right phrase because relief indicates that I can’t wait until this thing is finished. But I think that there was a sense that we had run a good race."

“But the things that are important to me haven’t changed," he added. "I still care about making sure that the United States and the world is a place where kids get a decent education, where people who are willing to work hard are able to find a job that pays a living wage."

“Although I don’t have the same tools that I had as president, I have to rely more on persuasion than legislation … a lot of the things that still motivate and move me continue to this day. “

Obama told Harry there are some things he misses about the job.

“I miss my team. Everything you do every day you know can affect millions and billions of people in some cases and to have really smart, focused people who are there for the right reasons and who over time have built up trust and have learned to support each other, rely on each other, I miss that," he said.

“I miss the work itself because it was fascinating and rewarding and you knew that even if the politics of a certain issue didn’t always work out well that by doing a good job there was somebody out there … maybe a mother who was worried about a sick child and now had a doctor or your ability to protect some people from those who would do them harm."

Megan Yoder of Tegna contributed to this report.

