National Sandwich Day: Where to get meal deals Nov. 3

There's another deal day sandwiched between Halloween and Veteran's Day.

Friday is National Sandwich Day and there are some deals to mark the occasion.

According to a Jersey Mike's Subs survey, 98% of the nearly 53,000 people surveyed said they eat at least one sandwich a week and 39% said they eat three or more per week.

The survey also showed 76% of people crave subs for lunch and 20% said dinner was their preferred time.

Whatever time you choose, here's where to get a discounted meal Nov. 3:

Baskin-Robbins: Use the ice cream chain's app to get a single-scoop warm cookie sandwich for $1.99 with an app coupon through Nov. 6 at participating locations.

Blimpie: Members of the Blimpie eClub were sent an email coupon for a free regular sub with purchase of a sub of equal or greater value and a regular drink to use at participating locations. The coupon excludes $6 deals and expires Nov. 10. Sign up for future eClub deals at www.blimpie.com/rewards/eclub.

Boston Market: Get a Market Sandwich for $5 at participating locations Friday through Sunday at participating locations with this coupon.

Capriotti’s: CAPAddicts Rewards members get a free upgrade from a small nine-inch to a 12-inch medium sub Friday at participating locations. The app is needed to get this deal.

Chompie’s: One lucky person at each of Chompie’s five Phoenix area locations will win “Free Sandwiches for a Year,” which is one freebie a month. For a chance to win, dine at any location and then enter your receipt number at www.chompies.com/national-sandwich-day-2017.

Cliff's Local Market: Get whole subs for $5 the New York chain’s seven food locations.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Current members of the chain's eClub will receive a buy one, get one free email coupon to use through Nov. 4 at participating locations. Sign up for future deals and a chance to win a trip for two to Italy at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

Earl of Sandwich: At participating locations, buy one sandwich, get one free Friday with a coupon available through the chain’s loyalty program and on social media.

Firehouse Subs: The first 50 guests to order a Hook & Ladder at any U.S. location Friday receive a pin and a coupon for free chips and drink with any sub purchase on their next visit. The coupon expires Nov. 30.

Don't miss out on #NationalSandwichDay! Be one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder this Friday and receive a pin & special offer pic.twitter.com/2sLHmlUEOF — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 2, 2017

Jersey Mike's Subs: Email club members and social media fans (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) get $2 off any regular sub with a coupon Friday and Saturday at participating restaurants. Also the company has proclaimed November as National Sub Month and has a social media contest with a chance to win prizes from gift cards to shirts.

We’re turning National Sandwich Day into National Sandwich Month! Check back here Monday – Thursday all month long to see what prizes you can win. Today’s day one, so head over to the next post to see what today’s question is. See Rules/Details: https://t.co/ZaJbQGQzhY pic.twitter.com/fHzpLp6Wi9 — Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) November 1, 2017

Jon Smith Subs: With the purchase of a 12-inch sub Friday, get a coupon for a free 6-inch sub. This offer is good at the Stuart, Oviedo and Royal Palm Beach, Fla., locations, while supplies last.

Lennys Subs: Get $2 off every sandwich Friday at participating locations. This deal doesn't apply to catering orders.

McAlister's Deli‏: Get the classic McAlister’s Club sandwich for $4 on Friday at participating locations. The chain's fan favorite is stacked 13 layers high of smoked turkey and Black Forest Ham with bacon, sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

McDonald's: Buy one large sandwich, get one free at participating locations Friday. To get this deal, you need to have the McDonald’s mobile app.

Milio's Sandwiches: At participating locations, Super Subs (No. 1-6 on the menu) are $3.50. In-store only not valid on phone, delivery or online orders. Limit one per customer.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: From 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, six-inch subs are $3.99 at participating locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Potbelly Perks members who purchase a pastrami sandwich Friday get a second one free.

QuickChek: Buy one six-inch sub, get one free Friday with a coupon from the QuickChek mobile app. If you don't have the app and download it for the first time between Nov. 6-12, get a coupon for a free six-inch sub.

Quiznos: Get an eight-inch Classic Italian sub for $5 on Friday at participating locations. Download the chain's loyalty app, Toasty Points, for a free four-inch sub with any purchase.

Schlotzsky's: Get a small Original for $2.99 on Friday at all locations nationwide.

Smashburger: While not a National Sandwich Day deal, the chain is selling its Holiday Smash Pass for $54 at participating locations. With the pass, get one burger or other item per day for $1 from Nov. 15 to Jan. 9, excluding holidays. Learn more at https://smashpass.smashburger.com.

Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli: For every sandwich purchased Friday, get free chips and a drink at the chain’s 17 locations across Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Subway: The world's largest restaurant chain is taking National Sandwich Day global by celebrating World Sandwich Day. At participating U.S. Subway restaurants Friday, purchase any sub and a 30-ounce drink and get a sub for free Nov. 3. Plus, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America food banks.

Togo's: Members of Togo’s Tribe Rewards program will get double points Friday at participating locations.

