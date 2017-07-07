Merkel rolled her eyes at Putin and Twitter had a field day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 7. (Photo: PHILIPPE WOJAZER, AFP/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about something on Friday at the G20 summit.

There's no way to know exactly what was said.

But whatever they were discussed led to Merkel appearing to roll her eyes at the Russian leader in an epic fashion

Merkel gives Putin some serious eyeroll here. pic.twitter.com/tSdmj5AMue — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

.Twitter users tried to fill in the blanks.

PUTIN: And then I said “let’s compare hand sizes”

MERKEL: ... pic.twitter.com/7d3ymG9hLG — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work pic.twitter.com/WYaK2Hp1S3 — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) July 7, 2017

Sign language at #G20.

A good place to hide your spare key? High jump? Vertical take-off?

What are #Merkel and #Putin discussing? pic.twitter.com/fW1JXhrMtJ — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) July 7, 2017

