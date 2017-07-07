KTVB
Merkel rolled her eyes at Putin and Twitter had a field day

TEGNA 5:32 PM. MDT July 07, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about something on Friday at the G20 summit.

There's no way to know exactly what was said.

But whatever they were discussed led to Merkel appearing to roll her eyes at the Russian leader in an epic fashion

.Twitter users tried to fill in the blanks.

