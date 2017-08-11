Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 08: A group a about a dozen people wait in line to attend the civil case for Taylor Swift vs David Mueller at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse on August 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Mahoney, 2017 Getty Images)

The judge in a groping trial between Taylor Swift and a former radio host has throw out the DJ's case, saying he cannot prove the pop star got him fired.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez had been considering Swift's lawyer's argument that the DJ, David Mueller, had failed to prove she was the reason for his firing.

Mueller denied groping Swift during a 2013 meet-and-greet and sued Swift, her mother and her radio liaison for up to $3 million. Swift was countersuing for a symbolic $1 and what she says is a chance to stand up for other women.

With jurors outside the courtroom Friday afternoon, attorneys on both sides argued over whether Mueller had presented enough evidence to send his full case to the jury. Those statements and the judge's questions focused on whether Swift herself had done anything to get Mueller fired.

That left open the possibility that the judge would throw out the claims against her but let Mueller press ahead with his allegations against her mother, Andrea Swift, and Frank Bell, their point man with radio stations. Swift's lawsuit alleging assault and battery by Mueller was not discussed.

