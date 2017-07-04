Joey Chestnut claims 10th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title

Joey Chestnut has done it again.

The man they call Jaws won the 101st Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday, his 10th victory in the event.

Chestnut, the reigning champion, devoured 72 hot dogs during the 10-minute race, breaking the previous record of 70 that he set last year.

Carmen Cincotti finished in second place with 68 hot dogs, while Matt Stonie, the 2015 first-place winner, placed third with 48.