Hurricane season roars as Tropical Storm Lee forms; Jose threatens East Coast

A resident of Cudjoe Key surveys the storm surge debris deposited in his backyard after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys in Marathon, Florida on Sept 15, 2017. (Photo: Christobal herrera, EPA)

MIAMI - Hurricane season is roaring on as Tropical Storm Lee forms far from land, Jose threatens the East Coast and Norma moves closer to Mexico.

Norma is forecast to pass near the resort-studded southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula late Sunday and early Monday.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Jose threatens to impact the Northeast part of the U.S. in the next few days, and Lee developed into a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that Lee had sustained winds of 40 mph and was about 655 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little change in strength is forecast over the next couple of days.

To the west, another disturbance prompted tropical storm watches for a portion of the Lesser Antilles. The system is about 755 miles east of the area, and the governments of St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe have issued watches.

