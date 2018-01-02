Hoda Kotb named new co-anchor of TODAY show

Hoda Kotb talks with Savannah Guthrie during a break on the set of NBC's Today Show, November 29, 2017 in New York City. It was announced on Wednesday morning that long time Today Show host Matt Lauer had been fired for sexual misconduct. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb has been named a permanent co-anchor of the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie following Matt Lauer's firing amid sexual harassment allegations.

Lauer's ouster in November left a major opening for the morning program, which Kotb filled temporarily until the announcement Tuesday made her position permanent.

"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast.

