Hoda Kotb named new co-anchor of TODAY show

Hoda Kotb has been named a permanent co-anchor of the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie following Matt Lauer's firing amid sexual harassment allegations.
Lauer's ouster in November left a major opening for the morning program, which Kotb filled temporarily until the announcement Tuesday made her position permanent.
"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast.
