Funeral held for soldier slain in Africa

Myeshia Johnson (2nd right) is escorted to her seat as a military honor guard carries the casket of her husband, U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery on Oct. 21 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COOPER CITY, Fla. - The funeral service for the U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa sparked a political spat between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman also honored the three other soldiers who died with him.

Mourners exiting the 90-minute service told reporters that a portrait of Sgt. La David Johnson was joined by photographs of Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia. The four died Oct. 4 in Niger when they were attacked by militants tied to the Islamic State.

Mourners said the service at a church in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also focused on how the 25-year-old Johnson became a locally known bicycle trick rider, a loving husband and doting father before entering the Army in 2014 and becoming a member of the Special Forces.

