Emmys 2017 best dressed: Nicole Kidman, Tessa Thompson, Millie Bobby Brown

The competition was steep in the major categories at the Emmys this year -- and the running for best dressed is no exception.

The powerhouses of television (and their stylists) brought their A-game to the red carpet with a wide variety of styles and colors that made for an exciting fashion-watching experience.

Here's who caught our eye and landed on the best dressed list while making their way into the Microsoft Theater Sunday.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Picking a gown or suit for awards shows can be a stressful endeavor, but Thompson made it look easy, and most importantly, fun. Her technicolor Rosie Assoulin dress brought a lightness to the carpet, and her slicked back hair and minimal jewelry balanced the look.

"I feel like it's unlike anything I've ever seen," Thompson told USA TODAY. We'd have to agree.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Big Little Lies actress also brought a taste of the rainbow to the carpet with a feathered Dior gown from the house's fall 2017 couture collection. The look captures her boho style in a high-fashion way.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brown has proven herself to be a fashion darling since bursting onto the scene last year with Stranger Things, and she didn't disappoint Sunday night. Her princess-y Calvin Klein by Appointment tulle dress has just the right amount of drama, but the cropped length keeps it young and chic.

Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kidman also went with Calvin Klein by Appointment and a similarly voluminous skirt. The detailing on the halter neckline is a nice touch, as are the slightly mis-matched shoes.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Feud actress also got the memo on mismatching accessories: She paired two different earrings with her twinkling Miu Miu gown for an extra special flare.

"I saw it on the rack and I kind of knew I wanted something sparkly and simple and beautiful," Shipka told USA TODAY.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Orange Is the New Black actress has mastered the Hollywood siren look. Her metallic Naeem Khan gown hugs in all the right places, giving her silver screen queen vibes.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Another fresh face on the Emmys carpet, Shahidi had her own princess moment with a beige Prada gown that matches her skin tone, making the green sequin embellishments stand out for a pop of excitement.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sometimes you don't need the whole rainbow. Moore's black and white layered Carolina Herrera gown is stunningly chic, made all the better by her bright pink lipstick.

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Westworld star continues her trend of wearing pants on the carpet with a unique play on a tux by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. The wide-leg pants add a sprinkling of glamour.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Orange is shaping up to be one of this season's big trends, and Davis got ahead of it with a custom Zac Posen gown that's perfect for fall.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A simple green velvet dress by Ralph Lauren is sometimes all it takes.

