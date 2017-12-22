Deadlines for Christmas delivery 2017

If you’re shopping for holiday gifts online, time is running out to get guaranteed delivery by Christmas.
Since the gift-giving holiday falls on a Monday, many retailers have pushed up their deadlines a day or two, which leaves less time for last-minute shopping online, said Phil Dengler with BestBlackFriday.com.
The popular holiday shopping website has been tracking shipping deadlines for a couple of years, Dengler said, noting the earlier deadlines were the main difference from last year.
Some retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, also lowered the minimum order size to offer free shipping this year.
Regardless of retailers' promising gifts will make it to their final destinations by Dec. 25, delays can still pop up.
"You always have to worry about snow and bad weather potentially pushing it back where it can’t be delivered,” Dengler said. "There's a bit of risk in waiting until the last minute."
Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing for DealNews.com, said the consumer website recommends shoppers order by standard free shipping deadlines to allow buffer time.
Shipping deadlines vary by store and by speed, but Sakraida suggested placing orders between Dec. 15 to 18.
Expedited shipping is another option but comes at a higher cost and risk.
“They’re usually very good about getting most of the orders in homes on time,” Sakraida said of last-minute orders. “But there’s a chance you could still be one of those people that gets lost in the shuffle.”
Shipping time
Here are major retailers' shipping deadlines, however, some exclusions apply and deadlines usually vary for Hawaii and Alaska deliveries:
- Dec. 12: Standard shipping by midnight ET
- Dec. 21: Next day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 19: Ground cutoff 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day cutoff 10 a.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Overnight cutoff 10 a.m. ET
- Dec. 15: Free shipping
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping, free with Prime
- Dec. 22: Two-day shipping, free with Prime
- Dec. 23: One-day shipping, in select cities, free with Prime
- Dec. 24: Same-day delivery by 9:30 a.m. local time and two-hour delivery by 9:45 p.m. local time, in select cities, free and exclusive for Prime members via Prime Now.
- Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Free non-member shipping by 11:59 a.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Free member express shipping; non-member express by 11:59 a.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Expedited shipping by 11:59 a.m. ET
- Dec. 17: Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Expedited by 5:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Overnight by 5:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Standard
- Dec. 21: Expedited
- Dec. 22: Express
- Dec. 18: Standard
- Dec. 21: Overnight and two-day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 19: Cutoff for large home delivery items in most areas.
- Dec. 20: Most items by 10:30 a.m. CT
- Dec. 24: In select areas, place same-day delivery orders by noon local time
- Dec. 15: Economy or standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Expedited shipping by 5 p.m.ET
- Dec. 19: Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET for Hawaii and Alaska
- Dec. 20: Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 22: Express delivery by noon ET
- Dec. 17: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST
- Dec. 20: Two-day delivery by 11:59 p.m. CST
- Dec. 21: Next-day delivery by 11:59 p.m. CST
- Dec. 16: Standard by 4 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Priority by noon ET
- Dec. 21: Express by noon ET
- Dec. 19: Standard express by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Guaranteed express by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Overnight air express by 3 p.m. ET
- Dec. 13: Standard
- Dec. 19: Expedited two-day
- Dec. 20: Express one-day
- Dec. 18: Free standard by 11:59 p.m. PT
- Dec. 19: Expedited by 11:59 p.m. PT
- Dec. 20: Express by 9 a.m. PT
- Dec. 21: Standard shipping by 3 p.m. CT
- Dec. 15: Standard by 3 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Expedited by 3 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Express by 3 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping by midnight ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day by 4 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by 4 p.m. ET
- Dec. 17: Economy and ground shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Rush shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Express shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Expedited shipping by 12 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Express shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 13: Value saver
- Dec. 17: Ground
- Dec. 18: Two-day expedited
- Dec. 19: One-day
- Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Standard ground shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 20:Two-day air by noon ET
- Dec. 21:Next-day air by noon ET
- Dec. 22:Next-day air Saturday delivery by noon ET
- Dec. 19: Two-day by 2 p.m. PST
- Dec. 20: Next day delivery by 2 p.m. PST
- Dec. 15: Last day for standard shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products
- Dec. 20: Last day for express shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products
- Dec. 21: Last day for next day shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products
- Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping
- Dec. 20: Express two-day shipping by noon
- Dec. 21: Next-day air shipping for $10 on orders over $49 by noon CST
- Dec. 18: Standard by 1 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Express by 1 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Rush by 1 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Standard delivery by 11 p.m. CST
- Dec. 19: Two-day shipping by 1 p.m. CST
- Dec. 20: One-day shipping by 1 p.m. CST
- Dec. 17: Free shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST
- Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST
- Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 4 p.m. CST
- Dec. 19: Ground shipping by 7 p.m. PST
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 10 a.m. PST
- Dec. 21: Overnight shipping by 1 p.m. PST
- Dec. 15: Order by noon ET
- Dec. 20: Standard by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 22: Express shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 24: Same-day delivery, available in select areas, order by 10 a.m. local time
- Dec. 14: Standard ground
- Dec. 13: Super Eggsaver shipping
- Dec. 14: Large item delivery
- Dec. 19: Three-day shipping
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping
- Dec. 19: Economy shipping by 9 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 20: Two-business-day shipping on gift cards and merchandise by noon ET
- Dec. 21: Free standard shipping on gift cards and qualifying merchandise by noon ET; next-business-day shipping by noon ET
- Dec. 22: $10 Saturday delivery on qualifying merchandise by noon ET
- Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 15: Free standard shipping by 10 a.m. MST
- Dec. 18: Free upgraded three-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST
- Dec. 19: Free expedited two-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST
- Dec. 21: Free express one-day shipping by 9 a.m. MST
- Dec. 13: Standard by 1:30 p.m. PT
- Dec. 16: Express by 11:59 p.m. PT
- Dec. 20: Two-day by 9:30 a.m. PT
- Dec. 21: Overnight by 9:30 a.m. PT
- Dec. 16: Standard
- Dec. 20: Express
- Dec. 17: Free shipping by 11:59 CST
- Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST
- Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 4 p.m. CST
- Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. MST
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 3 p.m. MST
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping or overnight by 3 p.m. MST
- Dec. 14: Ground/hazmat
- Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 9 a.m. PT; standard three-day shipping by 3 p.m. PT
- Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 9 a.m. PT; Flash two-day shipping by 3 p.m. PT
- Dec. 17: Personalized standard
- Dec. 18: Standard
- Dec. 19: Two-day personalized express
- Dec. 20: Two-day express; Next-day personalized express
- Dec. 21: Next-day express
- Dec. 13: Standard shipping to Alaska/Hawaii by noon
- Varies: Free standard shipping cutoff dates vary and are listed on product detail page.
- Dec. 19: Premium two-day shipping by noon
- Dec. 22: Express one-day shipping by noon
- Dec. 16: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Express and expedited by 12 p.m. ET
- Dec. 18: Last day to get free shipping with $29 purchase
- Dec. 20: Expedited or express shipping
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT
- Dec. 19: Expedited shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT
- Dec. 20: Premium shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT
- Dec. 18: Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 19: Three-day express by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 20: Two-day express by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 21: Next business day express by 5 p.m. ET
- Dec. 22: Saturday delivery by 5 p.m. ET
- Varies: According to officials, "the specific shipping cut-off date will depend on the item and customer’s location."
- Dec. 14: Ground for in-stock merchandise
- Dec. 18: Select “Gifts Ship Free" items
- Dec. 19: Two-day for in-stock merchandise
- Dec. 20: Overnight for in-stock merchandise
Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. This column reflects her opinion. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista.
