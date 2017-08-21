Video: Coast Guard rescues bachelor party stranded on sand bar

The U.S. Coast Guard shared this photo after rescuing a bachelor party on Aug. 19, 2017. (Photo: Screenshot)

Dramatic video shows the U.S. Coast Guard members rescue bachelor partygoers who were stranded after their boat ran aground on a sandbar near Capers Island, South Carolina.

Coast Guard officials received a call a little after 2:30 a.m. ET Saturday that a 21-foot recreational boat was stuck on a sandbar, according to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew arrived at 3:50 a.m. ET and rescue crews pulled the stranded men to safety.

According to the USCG, all eight boaters are in "good condition."

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah posted a photo on Facebook of the bachelor party and the crew members who rescued them.

"It was a busy night for the duty crew last night. The crew saved eight lives from a bachelor party turned rescue," the post said. "Great job by LT Jon Magin, LTjg Nathan R. Brock, AET2 Joe Ford, and AST3 Jack Lacey."

